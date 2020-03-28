Wedbush Comments on Carnival Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

