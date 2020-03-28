Wedbush Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

