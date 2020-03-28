Wedbush Weighs in on Wingstop Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WING. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

WING opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

