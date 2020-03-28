Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 790.9% from the February 27th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MTT opened at $18.51 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 4th quarter worth $479,000.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

