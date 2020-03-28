Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,773,900.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,773,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ttwfgp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

On Thursday, March 26th, Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ttwfgp Llc purchased 165,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,181,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.