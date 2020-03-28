William Blair Weighs in on Aon PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

