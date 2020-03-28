WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) Plans to Raise $32 Million in April 1st IPO

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) expects to raise $32 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at $5.50-$7.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, WiMi Hologram Cloud generated $38.3 million in revenue and $16.9 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $385.5 million.

Benchmark Company, Valuable Capital Limited and Maxim Group LLC served as the underwriters for the IPO and China Merchants Securities (HK), AMTD and BOC International were co-managers.

WiMi Hologram Cloud provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We offer AR-based holographic services and products to cater to our customers’ needs, all centered upon providing an innovative, immersive and interactive holographic AR experience for our customers and end users. “Customers” are those who have entered into contracts with us and used our services pursuant to such contracts during the relevant period. Currently, our offerings consist primarily of (i) holographic AR advertising services and (ii) holographic AR entertainment products. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, approximately 80.3% and 19.7% of our revenues were generated from our holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products, respectively. In the year ended December 31, 2018, approximately 80.5% and 19.5% of our revenues were generated from our holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products, respectively. In the year ended December 31, 2017, approximately 69.3% and 30.7% of our revenues were generated from our holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products, respectively. “.

WiMi Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015 and has 122 employees. The company is located at No. 6, Xiaozhuang, #101A, Chaoyang District, Beijing the People’s Republic of China 100020 and can be reached via phone at +86-10-5338-4913 or on the web at https://www.adr.com.

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.