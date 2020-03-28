Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 433.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

