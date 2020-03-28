YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

YASKY stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $81.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.71.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

