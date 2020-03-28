Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Yunji alerts:

YJ opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $797.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. Yunji has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yunji by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Read More: Net Asset Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.