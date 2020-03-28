Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. FIX raised Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,913. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

