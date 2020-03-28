Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

NYSE BIP opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 522.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

