$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Southern posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

