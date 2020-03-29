122,792 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $2.91 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

