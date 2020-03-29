12,299 Shares in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.51% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of EET stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.0086 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

