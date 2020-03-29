12,930 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

