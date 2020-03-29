13,381 Shares in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ternium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,914,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115,116 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ternium by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,244,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,205,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ternium by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 541,093 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Ternium by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 548,471 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ternium SA has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

