14,539 Shares in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

