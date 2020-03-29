151,337 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 103,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,771,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.