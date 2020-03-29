162,844 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,844 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

