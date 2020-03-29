166 Shares in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $173.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

