17,762 Shares in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Carter Bank and Trust Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

