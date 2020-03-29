1,808 Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $184.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.13. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

