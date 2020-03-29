19,785 Shares in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mercer International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -687.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

