22,397 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,207,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $181.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

ZBH opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

