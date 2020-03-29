2,384 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $76.05 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

