26,672 Shares in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

