2,830 Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

