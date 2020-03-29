2,962 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMERCO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AMERCO by 25.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,200 shares of company stock worth $7,778,801. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $288.24 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.46.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

