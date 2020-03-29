32,350 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avaya by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Avaya by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Avaya by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Avaya by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

AVYA opened at $8.92 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $864.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

