4,599 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

