52,704 Shares in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Antin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,824.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,995,910 shares of company stock worth $10,454,199. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

