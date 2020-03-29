5,454 Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

