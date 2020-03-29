65,906 Shares in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

