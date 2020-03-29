6,876 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,876 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Cree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,532 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,959,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cree by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 375,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,973 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $43,934,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cree by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,709 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $69.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.