7,136 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,757.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,717 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

