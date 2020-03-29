735 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

PPL stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

