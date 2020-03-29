7,946 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

