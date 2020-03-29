87,912 Shares in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Verso as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Verso by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Verso by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verso by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Verso stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Verso Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.