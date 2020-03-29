A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 27th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

