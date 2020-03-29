AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.99, approximately 693,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 336,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The company has a market cap of $696.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

