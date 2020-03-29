Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $597,419. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

