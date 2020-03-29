Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of -0.03. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

