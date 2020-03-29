AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,318,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $55.29 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.