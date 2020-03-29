AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of AGCO opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after acquiring an additional 180,919 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $55,835,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 680,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,557,000 after buying an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

