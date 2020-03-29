Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 27th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

