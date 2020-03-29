Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €77.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.54 ($120.39).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €68.17 ($79.27) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €122.17.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

