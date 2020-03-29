Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Down 8.1%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.87, 3,543,218 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,304,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.