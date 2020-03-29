Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Shares of ALB opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $63,479,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 169,261 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

