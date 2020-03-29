Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) declared a dividend on Friday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AADV opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. Albion Development VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 83.03 ($1.09). The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.80.

In other news, insider Brendan W. Larkin bought 58,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,117.70 ($65,926.99).

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

